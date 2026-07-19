Petrol imports surge 207% in June as domestic supply declines — NMDPRA

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Nigeria’s petrol imports surged by 207 per cent in June 2026, reversing earlier gains recorded in domestic refining as local supply declined sharply, according to data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

An analysis of the authority’s monthly petrol supply data for the first six months of 2026 showed that while domestic refineries remained the major source of supply for most of the period, imports increased significantly in June following a drop in local output.

In January, petrol imports averaged 24.8 million litres per day (ml/d), accounting for 38.2 per cent of total supply, while domestic supply stood at 40.1ml/d, representing 61.8 per cent of the 64.9ml/d average daily supply.

The following month, imports declined sharply to 3.0ml/d, accounting for 9.3 per cent of total supply, as domestic supply rose to 29.4ml/d, representing 90.7 per cent of the combined 32.4ml/d daily supply.

In March, petrol imports increased slightly to 5.9ml/d, representing 14.7 per cent of total supply, while domestic supply contributed 34.2ml/d, or 85.3 per cent, of the 40.1ml/d total supply.

The dominance of local supply continued in April, as imports averaged 3.7ml/d, accounting for 8.3 per cent of total supply, while domestic supply stood at 40.7ml/d, representing 91.7 per cent of the combined 44.4ml/d daily supply.

In May, imports rose marginally to 5.9ml/d, representing 12.4 per cent of total supply, while domestic supply increased to 41.5ml/d, accounting for 87.6 per cent of the 47.4ml/d average daily supply.

However, the trend changed significantly in June, when petrol imports climbed to 18.1ml/d, representing 35.8 per cent of total supply, from 5.9ml/d recorded in May.

At the same time, domestic supply declined to 32.5ml/d, accounting for 64.2 per cent of the combined 50.6ml/d supply.

The June figures represent a 207 per cent month-on-month increase in petrol imports, while domestic supply fell by 21.7 per cent compared with May.

The six-month data showed that Nigeria relied mainly on domestic supply between February and May, with local sources contributing more than 85 per cent of petrol supply during the period.

However, January and June recorded the highest dependence on imports, with imported petrol accounting for 38.2 per cent and 35.8 per cent of total supply respectively.

The development signals renewed dependence on imported petrol despite the Federal Government’s efforts to achieve energy self-sufficiency through increased local refining capacity.

The increase in imports coincided with reports of crude supply challenges affecting domestic refiners, including the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery, which has reportedly had to source crude at international prices, affecting production levels.

NMDPRA data also showed that crude oil supplied to domestic refineries declined in June.

Average crude supply to local refineries fell to 393,746 barrels per day (bpd) in June from 421,018 bpd in May, representing a decline of about 6.5 per cent.

The reduction in crude availability occurred alongside the fall in domestic petrol supply from 41.5ml/d in May to 32.5ml/d in June, while imports rose from 5.9ml/d to 18.1ml/d within the same period.