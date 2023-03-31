Davido’s ‘Timeless’ tops Apple music chart in 17 countries

David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as Davido on Friday kept to his promise of releasing his much anticipated fourth studio album ‘Timeless’.

The 17-track album appears to be getting global attention as it is said to be topping is music charts in over 17 countries.

Davido's Timeless album is no. 1 in the UK, UAE, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Qatar, Oman, Benin, Cameroon, Cyprus, Cote d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Ireland, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria and Uganda on Apple Music.



It is no. 3 in USA and Canada on Apple Music.

Davido dropped the album seven hours ago and made it public on his verified Twitter handle.

Recall that since Davido lost his son Ifeanyi, he had remained mum on topical issues affecting the industry. He had neither released any song nor had his opinion on issues especially during the general elections.

It’s good to hear from him again as he drops his new album titled ‘Timeless’.

According to him: “At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. I recall sitting & staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love & support, we made it.

“I’m not sure what comes after this but I wanted to give you my heart, soul and energy. Today I present you “TIMELESS”. ⏳

“So many people to thank who helped make this happen but first, I must send a special thank you to the strongest woman I know, @thechefchi!

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. ❤️

“And to all my supporters – I love you.

“Now, enjoy! I’ll see you all on road soon!”