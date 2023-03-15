Delta PDP guber candidate, Oborevwori escapes assassination

Sherriff Oborevwori

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, escaped assassination on Sunday, says his Chief Press secretary, Mr Denis Otu.

Otu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said the incident occurred between Elume Junction and Okuabude in Okpe Local Government Area at about 9.05p.m., adding that a policeman in the Oborevwori’s convoy sustained injuries.

He said Sheriff, who is also Speaker of the state House of Assembly, was returning from a political meeting in Sapele.

Otu added that the exchange of fire between his security men and the suspected assassins lasted for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the Elume end of the Warri-Sapele Road has been a hot spot for kidnap activities in the state for over a year.

“The convoy of the Delta State PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, March 12, came under heavy attack from unknown gunmen between Elume Junction and Okuabude in Okpe Local Government Area of the State.

“The car, which he was driving and security vehicles attached to the convoy, were riddled with bullets in the incident that took place at about 9:05p.m.

“His brave security men rose to the occasion by engaging the suspected assassins in a duel which lasted for over 10 minutes before the gunmen took to their heels and disappeared into the night.

“Although no life was lost, one of the security men attached to the PDP governorship candidate sustained injuries,” he added.