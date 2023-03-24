Adeleke: Rep Oke hails Appeal Court judgement

…tells APC to accept verdict in good faith

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke has hailed the Court of Appeal for upholding the election of the governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Oke, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who represents Obokun Oriade federal constituency of Osun State in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Friday said the judgement has once again reaffirmed the confidence of Osun people in he nation’s judiciary.

He said: “The Lord Justices of the Court of Appeal have served justice this afternoon by restoring Governor Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected Gov of Osun State.

“The judgement also saved the country from brink of collapse and avoidable crisis. It is a testament to the fact that truth cannot be hidden and it is constant”

“We would have called for the disbandment of INEC should the ruling of the Tribunal stand because it was a clear assault on

“President Buhari and the National Assembly’s achievements on electoral reforms. In fact, the whole achievements would have gone down the drain.

“Truly the Judiciary remains the hope of the masses. I congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke on this occasion the entire members of PDP and Osun people as a whole”.

Oke asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun to accept the verdict of the court of appeal in good faith.

“The APC Family of Osun should accept this judgment in good faith and join hands with Sen. Ademola to move Osun state forward.

“In any electoral contest in a democracy, you win some you lose some. Political campaigns and electoral contests have come and gone. It’s time to settle down for governance”, the lawmaker said.