Accord moves to end PDP’s 24-year grip on Osun Reps seat

By John Alechenu

The Accord Party, AP, has declared its intention to end the Peoples Democratic Party’s, PDP/ All Progressives Congress, APC, 24-year hold on the Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The party’s candidate for the constituency in the 2027 elections, Pelumi Olajengbesi, made the declaration in Abuja on Wednesday.

Olajengbesi, a legal practitioner and activist, said the time had come for fresh leadership in the area.

The former spokesperson of the Ademola Adeleke Governorship Campaign Council hinged his confidence on what he described as a repeat of the 2022 Osun governorship election.

He said, “I defeated Oluwole Oke in the Osun governorship election,” Olajengbesi said. “In 2027, I will not surrender to him. I am a child of necessity.

“In Oriade, Accord had 21,343 votes. APC had 14,863. In Obokun, Accord scored 12,023 while APC got 16,120.

“That gave Accord 33,366 votes. APC had 30,983. We beat him with 2,383 votes. Those figures are with INEC.”

Oke contested the 2022 governorship election on the platform of the APC and lost.

Olajengbesi said PDP has held the Oriade/Obokun seat since 2003 through Oke, who is currently serving his 6th term.

He further said, “Wole Oke has been in the Green Chamber since 2003. That is 24 years,” he said. “One man cannot continue to hold a constituency to ransom. It has brought stagnation.”

The Accord candidate also accused Oke of betraying an agreement.

According to him, “He met with me and other leaders. He asked us to allow him one final term and promised to support me in 2027,” Olajengbesi alleged. “He has gone back on his word. That is the height of greed.”

Olajengbesi further stated that the 2027 contest will be about breaking a political monopoly and giving the people new representation.

“Our campaign will be grassroots-driven. The people of Oriade and Obokun are tired of recycling the same faces,” he said.

Oke has represented the constituency since 2003. He is one of the longest-serving members in the National Assembly.

Efforts to get his reaction on Wednesday were unsuccessful.