Tinubu will win convincingly in Rivers – APC

…as party mobilizes 54,000 supporters for rally

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that its Presidential Candidate would win convincingly in Rivers State in the 25th February presidential election.

The party also disclosed that it has mobilised over 50,000 supporters of the party in the state to grace the rally, adding that it would be the mother of all campaigns witnessed in the nation.

Hon. Tony Okocha, members of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, and Independent Campaign Council, ICC, spoke in Port Harcourt, weekend, while inspecting the ongoing preparation of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium the approved venue for the February 15th APC presidential campaign in the state.

Speaking after a tour of the facility, Okocha expressed pleasure with the ongoing work at the venue, stating that the PCC is working today to ensure success of the event.

Okocha stated that the state was very much ready to host the campaign train of the party’s presidential standard bearer, assuring the candidate, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the party was up for his victory.

He said: “This is the approved venue for the Presidential Campaign of the APC, which will be taking place on the 15th of February. The people here are members of the PCC and ICC, and people that were coopted from the party because of competences to be part of what we are doing.

“We have come here to inspect the facility and the works going on. One of the reasons we came is to assure and re-assure our presidential candidate that Rivers State is upbeat. We are ready for him on the 15th.

“We want to assure the candidate, the party, PCC, and national that we are upbeat. Even though nothing has been advanced to us, we have taken the bull by the horns.”

He noted that nobody would sabotage what the party is doing to ensure victory of its candidate, noting that Rivers would be the first to turn in results in favour of Tinubu.

“As a people, we have assured ourselves that nobody will sabotage what the APC will be doing in Rivers State. These young men you are seeing, we have put resources together to see how much we can put in place and to mobilize a minimum of 50,000 attendees to this venue.

“To the best of my knowledge, we are members of PCC and ICC, we are not splintering. We had shown you. We are not in contention with anybody. We are united.

“Tinubu will win convincingly and overwhelmingly in Nigeria and Rivers State. If care is not taken Rivers State will be turning in the first result.”