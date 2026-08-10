Police arrest alleged fake clergyman in Ogun

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By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a suspected serial fraudster and alleged fake clergyman, identified as Kehinde Makinde, popularly known as “Pastor Kenny.”

According to the command, Makinde was arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, on August 3 after four months of intelligence gathering and discreet investigation.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

The police alleged that the suspect had manipulated unsuspecting victims under the guise of spiritual deliverance across Ogun, Oyo and Osun states.

Preliminary investigation, according to the command, showed that he allegedly collected about N2.5 million from 18 fellowship members in Saje, Adatan, under the pretext of organising a government-sponsored pilgrimage to Jerusalem and promising each participant N2 million.

He remains in police custody as investigators work to identify additional victims and apprehend his alleged accomplices.