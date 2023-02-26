Polls: Fake DSS operatives nabbed in Osun

.

Two suspected fake operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, were arrested at Ila-Orangun, Osun state before the commencement of the election on Saturday.

It was gathered that the two fake operatives poised as DSS officials, approached the police to solicit for them to work together during the election duties.

A video obtained by the medium which showed the moments when they were arrested, the two fake operatives said they are working with a private guard security company.

They confirmed that their boss identified as General Gerard Olatunbosun deployed them to the community for election duties.

They identified themselves as Olarewaju Faniran and Sodiq Olayemi.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola said “two fake DSS operatives were arrested before the commencement of the election on Saturday. They are in the custody of DSS.”