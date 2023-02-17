National Broadcast: FG lacks understanding of Nigeria’s challenges — APC chieftain

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Abayomi Mumuni, has expressed displeasure at President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast, saying it portrays him (Buhari) as being absent-minded of the current issues and challenges affecting the general wellbeing of the majority of Nigerians.

The 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State, said this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

According to him, the President’s broadcast has demonstrated that he did not know where the shoe pinches Nigerians and what the populace is going through to survive, adding that this has shown his unpopular and anti-masses policies.

He said that Buhari’s address was meant for morons to digest, not for Nigerians in their right senses.

The APC chieftain, who frowned at the president’s disregard for the Supreme Court ruling, alleged he is setting a dangerous precedence by making people feel that rulings of the apex court should not be taken seriously by Nigerians.

Mumuni argued that apart from the masses at the receiving end, the policy is being enforced to frustrate Tinubu’s chances of winning the Presidential election, slated for Saturday, February 25.

“We’re just concerned about Nigerians, especially the masses at receiving end. The policy will not affect Asiwaju in any way. In that vein, Asiwaju is coming and he will emerge the winner of the presidential election.”

“The speech becomes a gross violation of the laws of the land. Buhari’s statement clearly indicates that he doesn’t understand the sufferings and pains Nigerians are going through or has single knowledge of what is going on in the country,

“Most likely, his handlers fail to sound it to his ear, that there’s a pronouncement via the apex court of our land, the Supreme Court. Can anyone arrogantly disrespect any court of law anywhere in the world? Even a lower court’s order must be heeded, talk less of the supreme court.”

“The FG’s insistence on the deadline and disregard to the apex court shows that they have ulterior motives. The policy was not meant for the good of Nigerians but for selfish and evil reasons.”

“This should have been the policy to embark upon in 2019 if there is a good intention and meaning towards it. Buhari’s address is basically meant for morons to digest, not for Nigerians in their senses.”

“The supreme court judgment restrained both the FG and CBN. It is not an advice, but rather an order from the apex court. Not abiding is a betrayal of the Nigerian constitution.

“He is setting a dangerous precedence by making people feel that rulings of the supreme court should not be taken seriously.”

The renowned international author and security expert, however, urged Nigerians not to take the law into their hands as the scarcity of naira notes lingers.

“As citizens, it will be in our best interest to abstain from all forms of vandalism, theft, and destruction of property belonging to the government and private individuals, as such will be at the detriment of public good.”

There are better ways by which we can register our displeasure. Whatever havoc we wreak is our detriment,” he posited.