Name polling units elections won’t hold, Shehu Sani tells INEC

Senator Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani has challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to name the polling units where elections will not hold.

Recall that the Commission chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had earlier on Monday said elections will not hold in 240 polling units.

According to the INEC boss, the affected pulling units are spread across 28 states of the federation.

He said; “There are 240 poling units without registered voters spread across 28 states and the FCT. They range from one polling units to 12 polling units in the states as FCT except Taraba and Imo state with 34 and 38 polling units respectively.

“No new registrant chose the polling units and no voter indicated interest to transfer to them during the last CVR mainly for security reasons. This means that no election would be held in these poling units”.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker said the electoral umpire should name the polling units.