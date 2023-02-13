Elections won’t hold in 240 polling units – INEC

INEC boss, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the wave of insecurity in some parts of the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said elections would not hold in 240 polling units, spread across 28 states.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Monday at a meeting with leaders of political parties.

He said; “There are 240 polling units without registered voters spread across 28 states and the FCT. They range from one polling unit to 12 polling units in the states as FCT except for Taraba and Imo states with 34 and 38 polling units respectively.

“No new registrant chose the polling units and no voter indicated interest to transfer to them during the last CVR mainly for security reasons. This means that no election would be held in these polling units”.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC has kicked against any postponement of the election, saying under no condition should the polls be shifted.

“Mr Chairman, under no circumstances should this election be postponed says IPAC”, said IPAC chairman, Sani Yabagi.