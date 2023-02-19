Lagos auto crash injures eight

By Efe Onodjae

A week after a fatal accident, multiple auto crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday around the Kara bridge on the outward section of the Lagos- Ibadan expressway with thirty five persons involved and eight injured.

A statement from the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Ogun Sector Command says, “fourteen vehicles including one Trailer, four trucks, two Toyota Buses among others, were involved in the accident suspected to have occurred due to brake failure and speed on the part of one of the trucks”

The injured victims have been taken to the Accident Emergency center, Ojota for treatment while FRSC Operatives in Conjunction with men of the Nigeria Police are still on ground, managing the situation for free flow of traffic.