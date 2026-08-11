‘Nigeria not for Muslims alone’, TEKAN/ECWA youths tackle Jingir

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO: The Youth Wing of the TEKAN/ECWA Fellowship has condemned a statement attributed to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, describing the remarks contained in a viral video as divisive and capable of heightening religious tensions in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Jalingo, National TEKAN/ECWA Youth President, Bako Adashu Elijah, said Nigeria was a pluralistic nation belonging to all citizens, irrespective of their religious affiliations.

Elijah also expressed concern over what he described as the reaction of public figures who were present at the event, alleging that some appeared to applaud the cleric’s remarks instead of condemning them.

He said, “We are deeply shocked, disappointed and outraged by the reckless, divisive and utterly unacceptable statement made by Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir.

“This is not responsible religious leadership; it is dangerous religious bigotry capable of inflaming an already fragile national environment.

“What is even more disturbing is the apparent excitement and applause that accompanied this divisive rhetoric, including the presence of prominent public officials.

“When public office holders sit comfortably in the presence of religious bigotry without condemning it, Nigerians are justified in asking whether some people in authority are fueling religious intolerance.”

The youth leader recalled the 2023 general elections, when, according to him, millions of Nigerian Christians supported the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket in the belief that it would advance national development.

He stressed that no religious group had exclusive ownership of Nigeria.

“Our message is simple: Nigeria does not belong to Muslims alone, and Nigeria does not belong to Christians alone. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians,” Elijah said.

He added that every citizen had a constitutional right to practise his or her faith, support any political party and participate fully in the affairs of the country.

“Religious freedom, however, must never become a licence to insult, demonise or politically mobilise Nigerians against one another on the basis of faith,” he said.

Elijah expressed concern over what he described as the silence of the Federal Government and security agencies regarding the alleged remarks, warning against allowing inflammatory rhetoric to escalate unchecked.

He called on Sheikh Jingir to publicly retract the statement and apologise, while urging the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the incident.

He further warned that failure by relevant authorities to act would compel the group to deploy what he described as constitutional, democratic and legitimate civic measures to demand accountability and oppose the use of religion as a political weapon.

The group reiterated its call for religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, regardless of faith or political affiliation.