How we’ll develop Satellite Town, Amuwo – Senate, Reps candidates

By Clifford Ndujihe

Lagos West senatorial and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency candidates have promised to prioritise the socio-economic and environmental problems of Satellite Town, if elected.

Speaking at a town hall meeting themed: “Amuwo Decides 2023” held at Satellite Town, last Thursday, the candidates agreed that with bad roads, menace of fuel laden tankers, and siting of tank fams, Satellite Town has challenges that must be urgently tackled.

The town hall meeting was held at Heathrow Hotels and Towers, Ijegun, Satellite Town.

Frontline senatorial candidates invited were Dr Idiat Adebule, APC; Otunba Dabiri Mustapha Oladapo, NNPP; and Deacon Segun Adewale, PDP.

The House of Representatives candidates were Prince Lanre Sanusi, APC; Mr Peter Ezemegwalu, APGA; Otunba George Adegeye, LP; Ufuoma Adievuwhan, NNPP; Mr. Emmanuel Oghene Egoh, PDP; Mr. Folorunso Olaitan, APC; Mrs Stella Foluje Osafile, LP; Barr Dorothy Ilegbune, NNPP; Prince Afeez Oluwa, PDP; Wale Salaman, APC; andAlba Emmanuel Davies, PDP.

Among the senatorial flagbearers,

Oladapo of the NNPP, who was the only one present, said the country needs a change because ” the sitting governments are not doing enough. That is why we are contesting to change the narrative positively.”

The foreign-trained financial consultant, who unveiled his action plans on human capital developmentt among others, said

he would initiate effective bills that will transform welfare of people in all parts of Lagos West Senatorial District and the entire country.

His words: “Things like State Police must come to stay; if we had good leadership, we won’t have naira and fuel crisis. I will bring democratic value to the system; ensure a bill on taxation such that if you pay tax consistently for five years, you should have a tax back or tax relief. I will ensure traders’ support fund in my constituency and extended to all districts to support SMEs. If road, and power are alright and we do the right things the economy will be okay.

” I will work with government agencies to address tank firm issues in Satellite Town; and tackle area boy syndrome in Lagos through dialogue.”

Mr. Peter Ezemegwalu, the APGA Reps candidate for Amuwo-Odofin,

promised to pursue refund for self-help projects like roads constructed by communities through a bill; and declare openly how much he gets as constituency project fund and return all to Amuwo-Odofin.

His NNPP challenger, Mr. Ufuoma, said the people is his priority. He said if properly handled Tank farm is a blessing. He promised to ensure that the people and indigenes get benefits via MoU with the tank farms.

However, Prince Sanusi, the APC Reps candidate, said, regarding tank farms, “we are returning to the original master plan of Satellite and what must go must go because nobody is above the law.”

Mr. Ndubuisi Okafor, the convener, Amuwo Decides 2023, said residents of Amuwo-Odofin had always been engaging their leaders and

representatives in government but “the effects do not seem to be impressive.”

With citizens

and residents expected to participate actively in the process of producing their

representatives in government for proper and most effective representation

and input into governance, town hall

meetings are very important.

“We can never have enough of such programmes.

We are the sovereigns. We need to elect the best of the best among those,

who have offered themselves to represent, lead and serve us. They should

serve us and serve us well,” he said.