Osun election: People’s will defeated political machinery – Sen. Natasha

By John Alechenu

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has said the outcome of the August 15 Osun governorship election was evidence that the will of the people can defeat political machinery and intimidation.

She said this while reacting to the outcome of the Osun governorship election on Sunday.

The federal lawmaker congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, describing the poll as a victory for democracy.

INEC had declared Adeleke winner of the hotly contested election which was almost marred by some high-profile assassinations before Election Day.

Adeleke polled 511,067 votes to defeat 14 other candidates. His closest rival Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 444,815 votes, while African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Najeem Salam scored 17,180 votes.

Senator Natasha said, “The people of Osun State have spoken loudly and unmistakably. They stood firm, defended their votes and demonstrated that democracy belongs to the people. No amount of political machinery, intimidation or pressure can permanently silence the voice of the electorate,” she said.

She further said the election was a test of Nigeria’s democratic resilience, coming amid concerns over vote-buying and security.

“What we witnessed in Osun is a powerful reminder that the ballot remains the strongest weapon of the ordinary citizen in a democracy. When the people are determined to protect their mandate, political calculations and structures cannot substitute for genuine popular support,” she added.

She also commended INEC for conducting the election and ensuring votes were properly collated, and also acknowledged the Returning Officer, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole.

The Kogi Senator equally said, “I commend the leadership of INEC for conducting the Osun election and for allowing the votes of the people to count. Elections are not merely about voting; they are about ensuring that the votes are properly accounted for and that the legitimate choice of the electorate is respected.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves commendation for allowing democracy to take its course in Osun State. Despite the enormous political interests and pressures surrounding the election, the people were given the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to choose their leader.”

She acknowledged the role played by music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, in campaigning for his uncle.

According to her, “Davido stood firmly with his uncle. He did not hide his position or abandon his conviction when the political atmosphere became difficult. Whatever one’s political persuasion may be, his determination to participate and support the democratic choice he believed in is noteworthy.”

She also noted that the Osun election has once again demonstrated that the people remember those who served them, those who stood with them and those who delivered when it mattered most.

Noting that political power is temporary, but the impact of good governance remains in the hearts of the people.

She appealed to Governor Adeleke to see his renewed mandate as a responsibility to serve all citizens of Osun.

“To every politician, there is a simple lesson from Osun: if you are a politician, let your works speak for you,” she stated.