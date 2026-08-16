Congo Ebola outbreak explodes to 4,665 cases, 2,184 deaths

File: Medical staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) transport a patient at the hospital in Rwampara on May 21, 2026. Photo by Seros MUYISA / AFP.

…579 cases, 304 deaths recorded in one week as outbreak spreads to six provinces

By Chioma Obinna

The deadly Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has escalated sharply, with 4,665 confirmed cases and 2,184 deaths recorded as of August 12, 2026, raising fresh concerns over the risk of international spread.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the outbreak, which began in Mongbwalu health zone in Ituri Province, has now spread to 54 health zones across six provinces — Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uélé, Tshopo and Bas-Uélé.

The 46.8 per cent crude case fatality ratio underscores the severity of the outbreak, which WHO described as the largest BVD outbreak ever reported in the country and one expanding faster than previous Ebola outbreaks.

The situation has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks, with 579 cases and 304 deaths reported during epidemiological week 32, covering August 3 to 9 — the highest weekly totals recorded since the outbreak began.

WHO said the continued rise in infections, expanding geographic spread and high mortality indicate a rapidly evolving public health emergency of international concern.

The most recent province to report an infection is Bas-Uélé, where one confirmed case was detected in Buta health zone. The patient had a travel history to Haut-Uélé and developed symptoms on August 4.

According to WHO, the outbreak is no longer confined to isolated locations but is increasingly characterised by sustained transmission across interconnected geographic clusters, complicating containment efforts.

The agency warned that the humanitarian crisis in the DRC, compounded by insecurity, population displacement, high mobility and cross-border movements, is creating additional challenges for the response and increasing the risk of further spread.

National authorities, working with WHO and other partners, are implementing response measures, but the scale of the outbreak has triggered a major push to intensify interventions.

Following recent missions to the DRC, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Regional Director for Africa and the Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) identified surveillance and stronger engagement with affected communities as priority areas.

Expansion of treatment centres to additional locations is also underway, alongside training of health and care workers who will staff the facilities.

Meanwhile, countries that have recorded imported cases are maintaining heightened surveillance.

France has reported no secondary transmission after an imported BVD case was detected on June 24. As of August 14, 41 days had passed since the patient was discharged on July 4, with no additional confirmed cases.

In Uganda, the most recent imported case was discharged from a treatment centre on July 16. The country’s 42-day enhanced monitoring period is expected to end on August 27, provided no new cases are detected.

However, WHO said Uganda remains at risk of re-introduction because of ongoing transmission in neighbouring DRC, continued population movement and the possibility of cross-border transmission.

A regional preparedness and prioritisation framework remains in place to guide countries across the African Region in strengthening surveillance, preparedness and response.

The latest development has renewed concerns over the capacity of health systems in affected and neighbouring countries to rapidly detect, isolate and treat cases, while preventing further transmission.

With the outbreak spreading across multiple provinces and recording unprecedented weekly deaths, WHO and its partners are urging a rapid scale-up of response activities to contain transmission before it expands further across borders.