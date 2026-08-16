2027: Governors bent on rigging will be disappointed – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that some governors seeking re-election but banking on manipulation of election results in 2027 will be disappointed.

Kwankwaso stated this while assessing the political atmosphere ahead of the 2027 general elections at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that his forecast was predicated on the premise that some governors who failed to address the concerns of their people rushed to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with the mindset that the party would perform magic in their favour in 2027.

The former governor said many Nigerians were dissatisfied with the performance of governments at both federal and state levels because of insecurity, poverty, unemployment and deteriorating public services.

According to him, citizens are increasingly conscious of their political choices and will not automatically support some governors and other politicians seeking re-election simply because they control state structures.

“What I foresee in the 2027 elections is that most of the governors seeking re-election will be disappointed because people will not support them,” he said.

Kwankwaso said Nigerians had genuine reasons to demand better governance, noting that millions of children were out of school while insecurity had affected communities across the country.

He recalled that while he was Kano State governor, his administration prioritised education by providing access to primary, secondary and tertiary education for qualified residents.

Kwakwanso said his administration also introduced measures to address the Almajiri challenge and provided educational infrastructure, including hostels, for students.

He said that such programmes demonstrated that government could improve citizens’ lives if leaders properly prioritised available resources.

He criticised what he described as the movement of politicians from different parties into APC in search of political advantage.

The former governor, however, expressed confidence that Nigerians would ultimately determine the outcome of the 2027 elections, urging political leaders to listen to citizens and accept the need for change where government had failed to meet people’s expectations.

(NAN)