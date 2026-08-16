2027: Appointments will be based on competence under NDC govt – Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso

The National Democratic Party (NDC) Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, says political appointments under the party’s government will be based primarily on competence and the needs of the country.

Kwankwaso said if the NDC won the 2027 presidential election, the administration would not appoint people merely because of political affinity or personal connections, but on the basis of competence and the needs of the nation.

Kwankwaso bared his mind while featuring on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the country required competent people, including technocrats, professionals and experienced politicians to manage its affairs in various ministries, departments and agencies.

“Power will be shared according to the needs of the country; technocrats and qualified politicians with prerequisite knowledge will be appointed,” he said.

According to him, the president and vice-president cannot govern the country alone, hence the need for capable individuals to support the administration.

He said specialised ministries would require people with relevant professional knowledge and experience to deliver effectively.

Kwankwaso, a civil engineer and former civil servant, said technocrats should not necessarily be regarded as people outside politics, noting that some politicians had strong professional backgrounds.

He said an NDC government would avoid unnecessary delays in constituting its cabinet after inauguration.

Kwankwaso noted that since elected officials had only four years to deliver on their mandates, they should begin work immediately upon assuming office.

He said an NDC government would prioritise competence, experience and capacity in selecting people to serve Nigerians.

The former Defence Minister said he was comfortable serving as vice-president because public service should be about contributing to national development rather than merely seeking political positions.

He said effective delegation of responsibilities to appointees would enable the administration to achieve good governance and make Nigerians enjoy better. The National Democratic Party (NDC) Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, says political appointments under the party’s government will be based primarily on competence and the needs of the country.

Kwankwaso said if the NDC won the 2027 presidential election, the administration would not appoint people merely because of political affinity or personal connections, but on the basis of competence and the needs of the nation.

Kwankwaso bared his mind while featuring on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the country required competent people, including technocrats, professionals and experienced politicians to manage its affairs in various ministries, departments and agencies.

“Power will be shared according to the needs of the country; technocrats and qualified politicians with prerequisite knowledge will be appointed,” he said.

According to him, the president and vice-president cannot govern the country alone, hence the need for capable individuals to support the administration.

He said specialised ministries would require people with relevant professional knowledge and experience to deliver effectively.

Kwankwaso, a civil engineer and former civil servant, said technocrats should not necessarily be regarded as people outside politics, noting that some politicians had strong professional backgrounds.

He said an NDC government would avoid unnecessary delays in constituting its cabinet after inauguration.

Kwankwaso noted that since elected officials had only four years to deliver on their mandates, they should begin work immediately upon assuming office.

He said an NDC government would prioritise competence, experience and capacity in selecting people to serve Nigerians.

The former Defence Minister said he was comfortable serving as vice-president because public service should be about contributing to national development rather than merely seeking political positions.

He said effective delegation of responsibilities to appointees would enable the administration to achieve good governance and enable Nigerians to enjoy better outcomes. The National Democratic Party (NDC) Vice-Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, says political appointments under the party’s government will be based primarily on competence and the needs of the country.

Kwankwaso said if the NDC won the 2027 presidential election, the administration would not appoint people merely because of political affinity or personal connections, but on the basis of competence and the needs of the nation.

Kwankwaso bared his mind while featuring on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the country required competent people, including technocrats, professionals and experienced politicians to manage its affairs in various ministries, departments and agencies.

“Power will be shared according to the needs of the country; technocrats and qualified politicians with prerequisite knowledge will be appointed,” he said.

According to him, the president and vice-president cannot govern the country alone, hence the need for capable individuals to support the administration.

He said specialised ministries would require people with relevant professional knowledge and experience to deliver effectively.

Kwankwaso, a civil engineer and former civil servant, said technocrats should not necessarily be regarded as people outside politics, noting that some politicians had strong professional backgrounds.

He said an NDC government would avoid unnecessary delays in constituting its cabinet after inauguration.

Kwankwaso noted that since elected officials had only four years to deliver on their mandates, they should begin work immediately upon assuming office.

He said an NDC government would prioritise competence, experience and capacity in selecting people to serve Nigerians.

The former Defence Minister said he was comfortable serving as vice-president because public service should be about contributing to national development rather than merely seeking political positions.

He said effective delegation of responsibilities to appointees would enable the administration to achieve good governance and enable Nigerians to enjoy better outcomes.