El-Rufai’s comments on Naira redesign treasonable – Datti Baba-Ahmed 

Vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Datti Baba-Ahmed has described as treasonable the comments of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of of Kaduna state on the naira redesign policy following the national broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Baba-Ahmed stated this while speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

The LP vice presidential candidate, who said the governor’s comment, amounts to treason, wondered why the presidency is silent on the matter.

According to Baba-Ahmed, there is only one authority in Nigeria which is the President.

He said he wondered how a sub-national can counter the directive of the President.

Recall that El-Rufai in a state broadcast on Thursday faulted the President on his directive to re-introduce just the old N200 banknote as part of measures to curb the cash crunch in the country.

El-Rufai, said the old N1,000 and N500 are still legal tenders in Kaduna state.

He claimed that the aim of the naira redesign is to scuttle the general elections in order to allow an interim government led by a retired army general