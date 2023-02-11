Delta Central Senate: The mistake that must be avoided

By Onome Akpososo

As we approach the coming general elections, the Urhobo nation must place the candidates on the scale of values by considering their character and pedigree to avoid making the same mistakes that have assaulted the people for many years.

The Senate is not an assemblage of strong characters with physical muscles and gangster mentality but men and women with brains who conscientiously churn out policies and legal frameworks for redirecting the political architecture of the country.

Nigeria can only move forward when the right people with enough clear-headedness and moral dignity assume a position of authority to propel Nigeria on the right path. Such men and women will never be brought into the picture through deference to the dictate of party shenanigans but by dispassionately voting for the kind of leaders that could bring the right and proper values to governance.

Nigeria is facing the trauma of a serious leadership deficit. The kind of leaders we elect determines the kind of government we get. The name Dafinone resonates integrity, character and great achievements.

Today with the changes in the electoral processes, men like Ede Dafinone now have the confidence in the system to dare the shark-infested waters. Urhobo cannot afford to reward men known for sinister exploits with the only seat in the Senate. We must go for the character that can replicate the exploits of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the red chamber. Of the few senatorial candidates running in 2023, none can beat Ede Dafinone on the scale of character and integrity.

It has been emphasized over and over by different writers that 2023 is not about political parties. Party loyalty or supremacy has inflicted pain and sorrow on the political space. We have voted men and women, who ordinarily should not be considered for the position of councillors to higher positions of authority in the name of party supremacy. Party supremacy does not give the people the right to think and evaluate candidates for election as the right to think is vested in the political party only. That way, killers, and people with questionable academic and moral qualifications are voted blindly without question. That is the cross Nigeria has carried for over 20 years of our democratic experience. But the new consciousness across Nigeria has changed everything. That is one change that APC can be credited to within the past 8 years.

The era of hanging the flag of a political party on a ‘goat’ for the people to vote for in the name of party supremacy has been done with. The people will vote for the credible character on February 25th and that is when Chief Ede Dafinone will soar higher on the wings of an eagle. In Delta south for instance, how can any sane human being considered Ejele in place of Joe Onovwakpor? That is the situation in Delta central too. Ede Dafinone is far taller than Ighoyota Amori on the scale of character, ability to deliver, mental sobriety and integrity. Urhobo must avoid the mistake of voting a man like Amori for the senate in the coming election. The fit and proper person, irrespective of the party is Chief Ede Dafinone.

It will be a grievous mistake to consider Amori who is running on the wings of entitlement consideration. He has nothing to offer but believes it is his entitlement like retirement benefit. Urhobo cannot afford to play politics with the only seat allotted to her in the Senate. The best material must be voted so as to be guaranteed quality, valuable and productive representation. With Ovie Omo-Agege whom Urhobo voted for in 2015 and 2019 irrespective of party affiliation, Urhobo has gotten a Federal Polytechnic today, fully equipped to deliver quality education to the people. We need another Ovie Omo-Agege in the person of Ede Dafinone in the 10th senate.

This writer insists that Amori is a mistake that must be avoided, not when we have a man with the character, achievements and moral fibre of the likes of Chief Ede Dafinone. Dafinone is the man that will do Urhobo proud in the senate. He has the right frame of mind, well cultured and groomed for the honourable seat reserved for Urhobo. Amori is a mistake that must be avoided.

Onome is from Effurun-Otor, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state