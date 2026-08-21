NIWA partners Parts Central to end indiscriminate dumping on waterways

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By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), in collaboration with Parts Central Limited, has unveiled an environmental initiative to tackle indiscriminate dumping and pollution on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

The programme is designed to identify sources of pollution, deploy structured waste-removal and recycling systems, improve navigability, conserve aquatic biodiversity and create jobs for riverine communities. It is also expected to support the growth of Nigeria’s fisheries economy under the Federal Government’s Blue Economy agenda.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, the Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Engr. Sarat Braimah, said a clean waterway was critical to making the Blue Economy work.

“Making the blue economy work starts from making our waterways clean; if the waterways are clean, navigation will be easy. If the water is clean, it will create jobs for even our youth,” she said.

Braimah noted that about one-third of Lagos State is covered by water, making the condition of its waterways crucial to economic activities and the livelihoods of residents who depend on them.

Managing Director of Parts Central Ltd, Henry Onifade, said the company would deploy technology to cover waterfronts, landing ports and jetties.

“Our waterways must not only be clean, they must be safe, productive and sustainable,” he said.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, said the initiative underscored the importance of collaboration between the Federal and Lagos State governments in protecting the state’s waterways.

He said clean and safe waterways were essential to fishing, navigation and the wider waterfront economy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, U.M. Ogechi, who represented the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Maritime Police, stressed the importance of maritime activities to Nigeria’s economy, warning that polluted waterways could endanger aquatic life, boat operators and passengers.

President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Operators (NATOP), Mrs Bolaji Mustapha, described clean and safe waterways as essential to developing water-based tourism.

The Odofin of Onisiwo, High Chief Lateef Rufai, welcomed the initiative, noting that waste dumped into waterways often ended up along the shores of waterfront communities.