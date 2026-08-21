Guinness declares N265bn revenue, PAT up 53% to N25.3bn

By Etop Ekanem

Guinness Nigeria Plc has reaffirmed its confidence in the strength and future of its business, as the Company enters a new phase of growth underpinned by improved profitability, a significantly stronger balance sheet and continued investment in its brands, manufacturing capabilities and route to market.

The company shared this outlook during its first half 2026 (H1’26) Investors and Analysts Call, where Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Girish Sharma, Finance and Strategy Director, Mayank Kabra, and Corporate Relations and Legal Director, Rotimi Odusola, provided investors and analysts with an update on Guinness Nigeria’s financial performance, strategic priorities and outlook.

Guinness Nigeria delivered a strong performance for the six months ended 30 June 2026, reporting approximately N265 billion in revenue, while profit after tax grew 53 percent to N25.3 billion.

The performance reflects the company’s continued focus on driving quality growth while improving operational efficiency and strengthening its financial position.

A key highlight of the period was Guinness Nigeria’s significant progress in deleveraging and rebuilding its balance sheet. Shareholders’ equity increased from N43.3 billion to N64.2 billion, while net debt declined substantially from approximately N37 billion to about N19 billion.

Speaking during the call, Sharma said the company’s progress reflected a deliberate focus on building a stronger and more resilient business.

He stated: “We have made significant progress in strengthening our financial position while continuing to invest in the growth of the business. The days of operating with a weak balance sheet are behind us. Today, we are in a much stronger position to pursue growth, improve returns and create sustainable value for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”