Big mining companies patronize, purchase our geoscience data – NGSA DG

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





THE Director General, Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, has disclosed how big mining companies and investors are patronizing and purchasing geoscience data for their mining activities.

Garba made the disclosure during a media interaction in Abuja, while speaking on what NGSA is doing to ensure the sector is attractive and creating employment for young Nigerians including making it more viable for economic sustainability.

He also stated that the over 100 years old NSGA has been working in synergy with other sister agencies to achieve various feats, the awards the agency has won.

He said: “In recent times we are not doing badly as a country because the quality of our geoscience data has tremendously improved; the investing world is beginning to accept some of the data that we are putting out into the public, even locally.

“Quite a number of investors are interested in coming to Nigeria. Our data is being purchased by big time companies.

“There is an increase in the revenue we are generating and showing confidence in what we are doing, and we are getting there.

“For the awards, they are encouraging and also appreciated because sometimes, especially and particularly for myself and some officers in the industry, being recognized for some modest efforts we are putting into a particular activity is a morale booster to put in more and shows that some people are recognizing some little things you are doing.

“If the mining sector is developed it will employ a lot of people along the value chain, particularly upstream and there are opportunities in the downstream, and that is why some of us are committed to the sector to make sure the sector is opened up for employment.”

However, the NGSA boss called for proper reportage of the sector, “There is always a negative aspect to a positive. For the sector there is need for proper reporting, and situate what we are doing in the country with those who have advanced beyond us and those in the same level with us, and behind us.

“A better perception of the mining sector and the much the present administration has done towards this stage in the sector.”