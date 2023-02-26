Atiku wins 18 LGA announced in Osun

.

Tinubu won five so far

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is winning in 18 out of the 23 local governments announced so far in Osun state.

His closest rival, Bola Tinubu won in five local government areas of the state

Atiku leads in Boluwaduro, Ifedayo, Ila, Odo-Otin, Irepodun, Orolu, Ede-North, Ede-South, Ife-South, Ife-North, Ola-Oluwa, an Ayedire local government council areas.

Other local government areas, where the PDP candidate won, include; Obokun, Oriade, Atakumosa-East, Atakumosa-West, Egbedore, Ilesa-East and Ilesa-West.

Meanwhile, APC’s Bola Tinubu won in Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife-Central, Ife-East and Boripe local government areas with wide margins.

Labour party comes a distant third in the results announced so far by collation officers across local governments in the state before the State Returning Officer, Professor Tolulope Ogunsola of the University of Lagos.

Also, Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been returned elected as the representative for Ife federal constituency.

He polled 53,078 votes while APC’s Adereti scored 51,051.

The Presiding Officer, Prof Abdulfatai Makinde, announced the result at Ife Central Collation centre at Oluorogbo Middle School 1, Road 7, on Sunday, in Ile-Ife.

