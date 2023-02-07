Air Peace extends flight connectivity to Senegal

*Targets Maiduguri, Jos Operations

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s indigenous airline, Air Peace, has announced the addition of Abuja-Banjul and Abuja-Dakar connections to its regional network of seven West African cities.

This is coming even as the airline disclosed plans to launch flight operations into Maiduguri and Jos.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, Air Peace Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, stated that the introduced regional connections from Abuja will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

He noted that Air Peace is finalising plans to expand its presence in the North East and North Central cities of Maiduguri and Jos and launch dates will be announced soon. Air Peace already operates three routes in the regions- Gombe, Ilorin and Makurdi.

He said: “These new connections and planned routes are a further testament to our determination to continually interconnect Nigeria, giving Nigerians more network options and seamless connectivity. Also, Mumbai, Tel Aviv, Malabo and Congo Kinshasa are in the works.”

It would be recalled that the airline in January 2023 stated that it has 38 aircraft and is expecting eight brand new Embraer 195-E2s from its firm order in 2019 and an additional 15 brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 and 10 orders.

Air Peace network connects 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and three international destinations, with an increasing, mixed modern fleet comprising Boeing 777, Boeing 737, Embraer 195-E2, Airbus 320, ERJ 145 and Dornier 328 Jet.