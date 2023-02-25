Abuja electorate groan as INEC officials yet to arrive PUs

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were yet to arrive at most Polling Units within the Galadimawa, Lokogoma and Dakwo Districts of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, as at 9:30am.

At PU 37-06-03-123, PU 37-06-03-126 and PU 37-06-03-128 located at Sunnyvale Estate, Congress Court Estate and Cityview Estate, respectively, electorates and police officers were seen, patiently waiting for the sensitive materials to arrive.

Some of the electorates that spoke to Vanguard bemoaned that they received late notification about the change of the location of their polling unit, from INEC.

“I got a message from INEC that I have been reassigned from congested to less congested PU in same location, yet, I have gone to four polling units now and still can’t locate my PU. This is very frustrating”, an electorate, Chuma Nweze told Vanguard.

“I came out as early as 6am, hoping to cast my vote on time and return home. This is almost 10am and INEC and its officials are nowhere to be seen”, another voter, Shehu Abdul lamented.

Though INEC officials have yet to arrive, the electorates were seen, coordinating and issuing numbers to themselves.