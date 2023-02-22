51,890 PVCs uncollected in Taraba – INEC

INEC PVCs

… As Kukah Centre Spearehead First Peace Pact for Political Parties

By Femi Bolaji

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said 51,890 Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, are still in its custody after the February 5 deadline for PVC collection in Taraba state.

This came as the Kukah Centre in partnership with Taraba State Peace Committee spareheaded the first peace accord for governorship candidates and political parties in Taraba state.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Umar Gajiram, who spoke at the event informed that the commission was able to distribute 164,385 PVCs to their owners during the window for collection.

He also noted that sensitive materials for the elections would be moved from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, where it has been to the 16 local government areas of the state from today.

The REC further commended Kukah Centre for its initiative which he said has not only deepened democracy but also encouraged citizens participation in the electoral process.

He also expressed the Commision’s willingness to partner with Kukah Centre to further strengthen the electoral process in the country.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Peace Committee, Prof. Talla Ngarka, said Taraba is one of the 15 states across the country where peace accords are signed by governorship candidates and their political parties in the country.

He also posited that the peace pact was to secure the commitment of political parties to reign in on their supporters to conduct themselves in a civil manner before, during or after the elections.

Also, representative of the National Peace Committee, Emmanuel Nkanta, told the gathering and participants that the contents of the pact are same both for the presidential and governorship candidates.