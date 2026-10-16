2027: Adebutu’s omission from INEC list unintentional — Sowunmi-Kolapo

…Says omission will be addressed soon, insists PDP candidate will win

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 Ogun State governorship election, Hajia Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, has expressed confidence that the omission of her principal, Ladi Adebutu, from a list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was unintentional and would be addressed soon.

Sowunmi-Kolapo also expressed confidence that Adebutu would emerge as the next governor of Ogun State in the 2027 election, describing recent political developments in the state as signs of the ticket’s growing prospects.

She spoke with journalists and Muslim faithful shortly after Jumat prayers at the headquarters of the Nawair-ud-Deen Society in Abeokuta on Friday.

The gathering featured prayers for the PDP governorship ticket, with leaders of the Muslim society expressing support for Sowunmi-Kolapo and Adebutu ahead of the election.

The Chief Imam of the Nawair-ud-Deen Society’s Abeokuta headquarters and Ogun State, Sheikh Tiamiyu Olamigoke, led other Islamic leaders in prayers for the candidates’ success and the continued peace and development of Ogun State.

The clerics acknowledged Sowunmi-Kolapo’s contributions to the Muslim community and her record of service before venturing into partisan politics, expressing confidence that she would demonstrate compassion and commitment to public service if elected alongside Adebutu.

They also cited Adebutu’s contributions to the development of Ogun State, including his support for the Muslim community, as reasons he deserved the electorate’s backing.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the INEC list, Sowunmi-Kolapo dismissed suggestions that Adebutu’s omission, alongside celebrations reportedly witnessed among members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), indicated an advantage for the party ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

She maintained that the omission was not deliberate and would be resolved by the electoral commission.

Sowunmi-Kolapo described the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan as INEC chairman as one of the appointments she believed President Bola Tinubu had got right.

She described Amupitan as a globally recognised professional and expressed confidence that he would protect his reputation by upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

While acknowledging the pressures associated with the position, the PDP deputy governorship candidate said she remained optimistic that the INEC chairman would discharge his responsibilities professionally.

She also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring free, fair and credible elections, irrespective of the political interests involved.

Reacting to the excitement reportedly expressed by APC members following the publication of the INEC list, Sowunmi-Kolapo described their reaction as premature, insisting that it would not determine the outcome of the 2027 governorship election.

“They are ‘soon-to-be IDPs (Internally Displaced Politicians),’ exhibiting the symptoms of ‘IDPA (Impending Defeat Panic Attack),’” she said with laughter.

She maintained that no force could stop what she described as a genuine movement driven by people determined to protect their heritage and secure a better future for coming generations.

“We will soon separate the wheat from the chaff. There is a difference between those fighting for their pockets or struggling to retain their juicy positions and those fighting to protect our heritage in the interest of generations of genuine Ogun indigenes, who must not be relegated to second-class citizens by imported leaders,” she said.

Sowunmi-Kolapo stressed the need for Ogun State’s resources to be deployed for the benefit of its people, describing the principle as the foundation of the PDP’s ITURA DE agenda.

“Ogun’s resources must work for its people. This is the bedrock of our ITURA DE mandate. A PDP administration led by Hon. Ladi Adebutu will prioritise the welfare of citizens and ensure real financial autonomy for local governments, with a view to promoting accountability and effective service delivery at the grassroots,” she said.

Earlier, the Otun Iya Sunnah of Egbaland and Iya Sunnah of the Nawair-ud-Deen Society, Alhaja Risikat Ogunfemi, urged members of the society, the Egba Muslim Community and the wider Ogun State Muslim Community to support Sowunmi-Kolapo and Adebutu.

Ogunfemi described the deputy governorship candidate as a source of pride to the Muslim community and expressed confidence that she would prioritise the welfare of the people if elected alongside Adebutu.

The gathering ended with prayers by imams and Islamic scholars for the protection and success of the PDP candidates in the 2027 election, as well as peace, progress and prosperity in Ogun State.