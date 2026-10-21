Cross River Assembly passes State Police Bill

Cross River Assembly

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, endorsing the proposed establishment of state police to address insecurity through a decentralised policing system.

All 22 lawmakers present at plenary voted in favour of the bill, with none opposing it. Three of the Assembly’s 25 members were absent during the vote.

The bill seeks to provide a constitutional framework for the establishment of State Police Services in Nigeria.

It contains 26 clauses and proposes 25 alterations through substitutions to provisions of the principal Act, including Sections 84(4), 89(2), 121(3), 124(4), 109(2), 153(1), 157(2), 158(1) and 160.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, said the vote reflected the Assembly’s commitment to constitutional reforms aimed at addressing security challenges and protecting lives and property.

“By this vote, the 10th Assembly has demonstrated its support for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, which seeks to establish a constitutional framework for State Police Services,” he said.

Ayambem, however, stressed that the implementation of state policing must be guided by the rule of law, accountability and democratic principles.

Contributing to the debate, the Leader of the House and member representing Odukpani State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Francis Asuquo, said policing must be brought closer to the people.

He argued that a decentralised system would improve security responses and enable law enforcement agencies to address challenges peculiar to grassroots communities.

The member representing Yala I State Constituency, Hon. Brian Odey, called for effective coordination between state and federal security agencies to ensure that the proposed State Police Services complemented existing security structures and improved overall operations.

The Deputy Leader of the House and member representing Abi State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Davies Eta, emphasised the need for adequate safeguards, accountability and professionalism in the proposed system.

He said state police must operate within the confines of the law and respect citizens’ fundamental rights.

Lawmakers also identified improved intelligence gathering and better protection of lives and property as potential benefits of decentralised policing.

The passage marks the Cross River Assembly’s endorsement of the proposed constitutional amendments. The bill must proceed through the constitutionally prescribed amendment process before the proposed changes can take effect nationally.