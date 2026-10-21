Uganda denies Ebola outbreak after Nigeria confirms imported case

Uganda has denied having an active Ebola outbreak following Nigeria’s confirmation of an imported case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), insisting that it has no confirmed active infections as authorities investigate where the patient contracted the virus.

In a public statement issued in Kampala on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Uganda’s Ministry of Health said the Nigerian patient had travelled through the country before arriving in Nigeria but stressed that her transit did not establish where she was infected.

“We wish to clarify that, as at the time of this statement, Uganda has NO confirmed active Ebola cases,” the ministry said.

The statement, titled “Reported Ebola Case in Nigeria: We Call for Calm and Vigilance,” added that preliminary information indicated the woman had travelled through Uganda in early October without symptoms and developed them after arriving in Nigeria.

“Travel through Uganda does not establish that infection occurred here. The location of exposure remains under investigation,” the ministry said.

It added that Nigeria’s government was expected to provide detailed information about the woman’s travel itinerary and clinical history to support further investigations and any necessary contact tracing.

The Ugandan authorities also said they were strengthening screening and public health controls at points of entry in collaboration with relevant agencies.

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, announced the confirmed case on Tuesday, saying laboratory tests had established that the woman was infected with Ebola virus disease.

According to Pate, the patient had recently travelled to East Africa, including Uganda, before returning to Nigeria with symptoms on October 7. Her condition reportedly worsened four days later, prompting further medical attention and testing.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital, where she received treatment for several days before the diagnosis was confirmed. She has since been isolated and is receiving medical care.

Pate said health authorities had identified 44 contacts and commenced contact tracing to prevent further transmission. Surveillance has also been strengthened at Nigeria’s points of entry.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is coordinating the response with the FCT Health Services Secretariat, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health partners.

The minister urged public and private healthcare facilities to remain vigilant and maintain a high index of suspicion for possible Ebola cases, particularly among patients with relevant travel histories and compatible symptoms.

He also urged Nigerians to remain calm, practise good hygiene and promptly seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Uganda recorded Ebola infections earlier in 2026 but subsequently declared the outbreak over after meeting the required conditions for ending transmission.

In its latest statement, the Ugandan Ministry of Health urged the public to remain calm and vigilant, practise regular handwashing and sanitisation, and follow verified updates from official channels.