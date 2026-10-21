Ligue 1 game postponed as unrest grips France

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Troyes this weekend has been pushed back a day at the request of local authorities struggling to contain unrest in France, the French league (LFP) announced on Wednesday.

The match, which had been due to take place in Toulouse in southwest France at 1715 local time (1515 GMT) on Saturday, will now kick off on Sunday at the same time.

“Although not considered high-risk, organising an event with such a large turnout requires the deployment of internal security forces and municipal police personnel,” the Haute-Garonne prefecture, which manages public services and security in the region, said.

A second sporting event is also scheduled in Toulouse on Saturday, with the city’s rugby club set to host Perpignan in a Top 14 rugby match.

On Tuesday, the Ligue 2 match between Montpellier and Paris-based Red Star originally scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday.

Some of the worst urban violence to hit France in years erupted last Saturday on the fringe of nationwide protests over the rising cost of living.

Since then, authorities have ordered partial curfews in parts of Paris and other cities, including Toulouse, to prevent further violence.

There was tight security at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday for Paris Saint-Germain’s victory against Barcelona in the Champions League.

PSG will host Lyon at the same venue in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday evening.

AFP