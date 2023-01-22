By Dickson Omobola

Managing Director of Primeah Nigeria Limited, Pharmacist Bunmi Olugbeja, has urged women seeking fruit of the womb not to sit down idling away.

Speaking in Lagos at the launch of her books “40 African Proverbs Every Entrepreneur Should Read” and “Joy-Full,” she tasked women to engage in fruitful ventures while trying to conceive.

She said: “Keep your head on the goal, which is that you want to conceive and keep at the means through which you may want to achieve it. It could be through In vitro fertilisation, IVF or surrogacy, among other options. Sometimes, women get discouraged and run away from things because they are waiting. While they should be mindful, they should also engage themselves in other things that would be of benefit to them.

“One of the things women ought to know is that their life is a full bouquet. So, some aspects may not manifest early. While waiting for it to manifest, there are other things they can do. They should not sit down, they should do something. They can grow their business, run that programme, and go for their doctoral degree. Whatever that their hands can do, they should do while they are trusting and making moves that concern conceiving.”

Olugbeja also urged African entrepreneurs to use the wisdom in African proverbs to grow their businesses, saying: “Proverbs are quotes that are full of wisdom. Nobody can run a successful business without wisdom. So, there are certain proverbs that would teach them what they need to do in certain situations. For instance, staff conflicts.

“One of the proverbs I used in the book talks about a wise man who does not judge a matter based on one person’s perspective. That alone can help entrepreneurs with managing staff.”