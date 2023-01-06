Noah Schnapp, the US actor from the famous Netflix series “Stranger Things”, has come out as gay after being “scared” for years.

The 18-year-old made a TikTok video on Thursday addressing his sexuality as a gay person just like the character he plays on the Netflix show.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know.” the text on Noah’s TikTok video stated. Then the caption stated, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

He finally accepted fan theories that he is not straight after years of speculations just like Will Byers.

“I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike (Wheeler). They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons,”

“Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline,” Schnapp said in an interview with Variety back in 2022.