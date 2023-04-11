‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement

The actor that played the role of Eleven on Stranger Things, Mille Bobby Brown revealed her engagement with Jake Bongiovi at age 19.

She announced on Instagram on Tuesday morning that she was set to marry Jake after two years of dating.

The Netflix actor posted a picture with her fiance flexing their engagement rings and sharing joy with her 62.8 million followers.

The caption stated: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all”

The 20-year-old Jake, one of the four children of American songwriter/ singer Jon Bon Jovi also posted to celebrate their love captioned “forever”.

Brown confirmed earlier that they both met “on Instagram” and “We were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” she said to Wired magazine.

She is set to return in Stanger Things in the final season to be released in December 2024.