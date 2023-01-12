Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Negative narratives against the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will not affect his chances of emerging next president of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Youth and Student Mobilization Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Osun state, David Asalu, (Asler) during strategic meeting with youths across the 332 wards of the state held at Tinubu-Shettima campaign office, Osogbo.

He charged APC youths across the state to continue to recruit more young people into the Tinubu-Shettima project with a view to delivering majority of youth votes for the party in the forthcoming elections in the state.

“The marketability of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu notwithstanding, we must also acknowledge the efforts of agents of distraction who are pushing negative narratives about the person of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima. These persons are making efforts to reach out to the youths, telling them tales that are destructive about our candidate and his running mate. We are aware of these efforts at maligning Asiwaju and Shettima. And we must rise against it.

“We must engage collective rebuttal of the negative narratives that agents of evil are pushing against the person of our candidate and his running mate.

“Massive recruitment of youths and students into the support base of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and making them agents of mobilization themselves, to ensure that we take up the vast majority of voting youths in our State through the Wards is a major task for us to achieve ahead of February 25”, he added.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Directorate, Demola Adeyeye said the meeting was to review activities of the Directorate with relevant stakeholders with a view to improving on its relationship with youth population in the state ahead of the General Elections in February and March.

“We have been meeting different youths groups and organisation on the need to buy into the Tinubu-Shettima project, the response we are getting is very encouraging. We are now ensuring that every polling units in Osun is adequately covered.

“We are stressing the need for serious legwork to convince older people that Tinubu’s project is the best for Nigeria at this time in our history. This requires that we all become door-to-door canvassers”, he added.