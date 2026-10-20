Why I rejected Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich — Gerrard

Gerrard

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has revealed why he turned down interest from European giants Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, insisting he has no regrets about remaining at Anfield during his playing career.

As reported by ESPN, Gerrard disclosed his decision while speaking on the Overlap Daily podcast, explaining that he was never keen on leaving Liverpool despite interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“I had some interest from foreign teams and the majority of that was through [now Real Madrid coach] José Mourinho,” Gerrard said.

“Inter Milan, Real Madrid, on a couple of occasions, and at the back end a few conversations with my agent when [Bastian] Schweinsteiger was leaving Bayern [in 2015].”

The former England captain said he was content at Liverpool, particularly during Brendan Rodgers’ time as manager, and had little interest in pursuing a move abroad.

“I wasn’t really that interested in it because I was never going to leave Liverpool at the time. I was enjoying my football under [coach] Brendan [Rodgers] when that one came but yes, three or four of the big teams showed some interest during my career, which is flattering, of course it is,” he added.

Gerrard, who made 710 appearances for Liverpool and won nine trophies during his 19-year playing career, admitted that watching English players such as Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid and Harry Kane at Bayern Munich enjoy success abroad sometimes makes him reflect on what might have happened had he left Anfield.

“When you watch the likes of Jude Bellingham [at Real Madrid] and Harry Kane [at Bayern Munich] and you see them winning loads of trophies with foreign teams, it does cross your mind and you go back and you think,” he said.

“But I have no regrets in terms of the decisions I made. No regrets.”

Gerrard retired from international football in 2014 and ended his playing career in 2016 after a spell with Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, having joined the American club in 2015.

He subsequently moved into management, taking charge of Rangers and Aston Villa before managing Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. He has been without a club since leaving the Saudi Arabian side in January 2025.

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