Reps probe SGF’s approval for lawmakers’ foreign trips

Akume

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committees on Public Service Matters and Legislative Compliance to investigate a circular requiring the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to approve official foreign trips by National Assembly presiding officers, principal officers and members.

The House also reaffirmed the constitutional independence of the legislature, warning that subjecting lawmakers’ official foreign travel to executive approval could undermine the principle of separation of powers.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, who drew the House’s attention to a circular dated August 13, 2026, with reference number PRS59648/5.13/TI/335, issued by the Office of the SGF.

The circular reportedly requires prior approval from the SGF before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can issue Notes Verbales for official foreign trips by National Assembly presiding officers, principal officers and members.

Moving the motion, Onuakalusi expressed concern that the requirement could compromise legislative independence, impede parliamentary diplomacy and create an inappropriate system of executive control over the legislature.

He maintained that the National Assembly was an independent arm of government, not a ministry, department, agency or subordinate institution of the executive.

The lawmaker cited Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which establish the legislature, executive and judiciary as distinct arms of government founded on the principles of separation of powers and checks and balances.

He also referenced Section 51 of the Constitution and Section 22 of the National Assembly Act, 2014, in reaffirming the legislature’s constitutional status and authority over its internal administrative arrangements.

Onuakalusi stressed that executive administrative procedures must respect constitutional boundaries and should not interfere with the legislature’s ability to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

Following the adoption of the motion, the House directed the Committees on Public Service Matters and Legislative Compliance to investigate the circular and its implications for parliamentary independence.

The committees are expected to recommend appropriate legislative action and report back to the House within four weeks for further consideration.

The resolution reinforces the House’s position that administrative procedures introduced by the executive must not undermine the autonomy of the National Assembly or interfere with its constitutional functions.