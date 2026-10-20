Abiodun mourns Fasoranti, describes him as democratic icon

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has expressed sorrow over the death of elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, describing it as a monumental loss to Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Abiodun, Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, conveyed his condolences to Afenifere, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Yoruba leaders, and the deceased’s family and associates.

The governor described Fasoranti, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, as a patriot whose life was defined by service and commitment to the advancement of the Yoruba nation and Nigeria.

He said the late elder statesman was among the enduring voices in Nigeria’s democratic struggle, whose courage and sacrifices helped shape the country’s political development.

Abiodun noted that Fasoranti played a significant role in the struggle for democracy, particularly during military rule, earning recognition as a defender of democratic governance and constitutional rule.

He said the deceased remained steadfast in advocating justice, equity, good governance and restructuring, demonstrating his commitment to building a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The governor described Fasoranti as one of the surviving links to a generation of nationalist leaders who confronted authoritarianism and championed democratic freedoms.

“The elder statesman’s death has created a significant vacuum in the Yoruba socio-political landscape; his contributions to national development remains indelible.

“Fasoranti’s legacy will endure through the values he upheld, the causes he championed, and the generations of Nigerians inspired by his commitment to democracy,” he said.

He urged Afenifere, the people of Ondo, the Yoruba nation and the deceased’s family to take solace in his remarkable life and contributions to society.