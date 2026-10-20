Fasoranti died peacefully in his sleep — Son

…Family urges Nigerians to honour elder statesman through education, community service

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The eldest child of Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, has said the elder statesman died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 100.

Taiwo disclosed this in an interview following the death of his father on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at about 4 p.m.

He said the family was grateful for the life and legacy of the late Afenifere leader, adding that rather than mourn him, they would celebrate his longevity and contributions to society.

“Baba passed on this evening around 4 p.m. peacefully in his room, in his bed. About 4 p.m., 20th of October 2026, Baba was 100 years old.

“He turned 100 in May. We were all looking forward to his 101st birthday, but God knows best. We’re happy, we thank God for his life and for the impactful life he lived,” he said.

We will celebrate, not mourn him

Taiwo said the family viewed the death as an opportunity to celebrate the late patriarch’s longevity, influence and impact on Nigerians, particularly the Yoruba people.

“I don’t count it as a mourning, but I count it as time to celebrate his longevity and his influence and impact in the lives of Nigerians, especially Yoruba people. The family is very grateful for the support,” he said.

Reflecting on what he would miss most about his father, Taiwo described him as a man of few words but great wisdom who remained steadfast in the face of adversity.

He said their close relationship had afforded him the opportunity in recent years to enjoy personal conversations with the elder statesman.

“My day starts with seeing him in the morning and seeing him when I get back from the office. No matter how late it is, he will still be up waiting for me to come in,” he said.

Taiwo described his father as firm and principled, saying he communicated important messages calmly but with great meaning.

“I just want to thank God that I will remember a father who was very affirmative, very stern, but passed on his messages with little or without threat. He will communicate with you in a low voice, but the message is full of meaning. I think we will miss that in this family,” he said.

Education was key to my father

The SSG urged Nigerians who knew his father to celebrate his life by embracing the values he upheld, particularly education, selflessness and service to the community.

He described the late Fasoranti as an educationist who remained committed to his schools until a few weeks before his death.

“Baba was an educationist to the core. Even until a few weeks ago, he still went out of his house to one of his schools,” he said.

According to him, his father believed that people who had benefited from their communities should give back through meaningful service and support for others.

“He was a leader that wanted people to give back to the community they served. He was a selfless person. So I think people who knew him should take a cue from that. A life of service,” he said.

Taiwo called on family members, friends, colleagues and admirers of the late elder statesman to honour his memory by supporting the education of children who might otherwise lack access to schooling.

“Baba believed that you must be educated. Education is key to him. So those of us who met him, his friends, family members, colleagues, admirers should look for a child, educate that child. Sow into the lives of those people. Make sure people are educated. And also be a community person. Give back to your community. That’s what I would tell them,” he said.

He disclosed that the family’s foundation, established when the late Fasoranti turned 90, had quietly provided scholarships to many students in secondary schools and universities across the country.

Taiwo said the children would sustain the foundation’s scholarship programmes to preserve their father’s legacy and continue supporting young Nigerians.

“Baba already has a foundation. We have a family foundation. When he turned 90, the foundation that was established has provided a lot of scholarships, quietly, to so many children — secondary, all over the country, university, all over the country.

“So the foundation will continue to do that. We, the children, will make sure we continue to allow that to flourish in the memory of Baba,” he said.