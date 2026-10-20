Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has backed Vice President Kashim Shettima’s concern about internal divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the ruling party faces more problems within its ranks than from the opposition.

Ndume said opposition parties might be resilient and vocal ahead of the 2027 general elections, but argued that the struggle for power and the focus on personalities rather than ideas were more troubling.

“I think the Vice President was just blunt. We have more problems within than without because, seeing that the opposition, quite alright, they are both resilient, tough and talking big, but it’s not the major problem,” the senator said.

He added that politicians across party lines largely shared similar backgrounds, arguing that their differences were often driven by political platforms and the struggle for power.

“That’s why they talk about personality instead of ideas, instead of events or debates on what to do and how to do it, and that’s dangerous,” Ndume said.

The lawmaker accused politicians of taking Nigerians for granted, urging greater attention to policy debates and practical solutions to the country’s challenges.

Ndume’s remarks followed Shettima’s recent warning that internal divisions within the APC posed a greater concern to the ruling party than its political opponents.

The Vice President spoke on Saturday in Abuja at the unveiling of the campaign head office of Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), a northern coalition supporting the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, where he also inaugurated the group’s campaign structure.

“Honestly, I am not afraid of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I am not afraid of a diminished Peter Obi. But I am more afraid of internal contradictions within our household,” Shettima said.

He maintained that unity within the ruling party would be crucial, adding, “If we unite as a people, as a family, we will conquer.”

Shettima also warned northern political leaders against supporting Tinubu’s presidential campaign while undermining APC governors contesting at the state level.

“There is no point in championing the cause of the presidential election and then undermining the governor in the gubernatorial election. Honestly, it will not go down well with the system,” he said.

He urged party members to support APC governors, National Assembly members and Tinubu ahead of the next round of elections.

“Let’s rally round our governors. Let’s rally round our members of the National Assembly. Let’s rally round President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and see to the victory in the next round of elections,” the Vice President added.