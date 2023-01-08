.

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, has described the endorsement of his Labour Party counterpart, Mr Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief E. K Clarke is inconsequential.

Kwankwanso who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Asaba after his campaign rally in Delta insisted that the outcome of the presidential election would shock prominent Nigerians who are busy endorsing their preferred candidates.

The erstwhile governor of Kano State, said those endorsing Mr Peter Obi have lost touch with reality, adding that Nigerians were presently in a difficult situation and were looking for solutions through credible leadership which he would provide if elected.

Kwankwanso said: “It (endorsement) is inconsequential, it means absolutely nothing. You see people who are really out of touch with the reality on the ground, the young men and women of today are looking for a way out, and they have more facts than anybody who is endorsing.

“I am happy to say that I am being endorsed by the masses of this country, and these are the people who are at the grassroots level. And that is why every day we are on the road, seeing the people, talking to them.

“If you just sit and say you endorsed somebody, it does not work that way, we have passed that level, it is something that belongs to the past. Now we have new faces, young men and women who don’t understand or know many people in this country, what they know are that we are in difficulty they are looking for a solution.

“Many of our people across the country are now conversant with the candidates, and you cannot sit anywhere and endorse anybody, it is null and void as far as I am concerned.

“Many people including the endorsers are out for shock in the 2023 election, many people will be surprised. Many of these people are people in the air who don’t even know what is happening on the ground”.