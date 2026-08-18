Adeleke’s victory: When the people speak, political calculations change, by Ejiro Ofoye

Ejiro Ofoye

There are elections that produce winners, and there are elections that produce messages. The Osun State governorship election of August 15, 2026, belongs to the second category. When the Independent National Electoral Commission finally declared Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party the winner, with 511,067 votes against the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes, the immediate headline was that Adeleke had secured a second term. But beneath those figures lies a much larger story about Nigerian democracy, the changing psychology of the electorate and the difficult road ahead for political parties preparing for 2027. Adeleke won by 66,252 votes and carried 19 of Osun State’s 30 local government areas. The real lesson of Osun, therefore, is not simply that Adeleke won. It is that the people still possess the final arithmetic of democracy. Political parties can hold meetings in Abuja.

Politicians can assemble enormous structures. Strategists can produce impressive presentations. Political godfathers can make predictions. Money can change hands and endorsements can dominate the news cycle. But when the ballot box opens, all those calculations eventually confront one unavoidable force: the voter. And the Osun voter has spoken. For a country preparing for another consequential political season in 2027, that voice deserves to be heard carefully. Adeleke’s victory is particularly significant because it was not achieved in a political vacuum. He was challenged by the APC in a contest that attracted 15 candidates, while more than 1.9 million voters were eligible to participate from the state’s 2.39 million registered voters. That makes the result more than a routine incumbent’s victory. It is an indication that incumbency alone does not guarantee victory, just as opposition alone does not guarantee defeat. Between the two lies the most important factor in any democracy: the perception of the people. What did the people see? What did they believe? What did they reward? And what did they reject? These are the questions political leaders across Nigeria should be asking.

The first lesson is simple but profound: the electorate is not as predictable as politicians often imagine. For too long, Nigerian politics has sometimes been treated as an elite chess game in which voters are expected to follow the instructions of political leaders. But the Nigerian voter is increasingly demonstrating an independent mind. People may belong to political parties, but their votes are not permanently owned by those parties. They may respect political leaders, but respect does not always translate into obedience at the polling booth. They may listen to campaign rhetoric, but increasingly, they also look at their own experiences. A road in their community. A hospital that works—or does not work. A school their children attend. The cost of food. Employment opportunities. Security. Water. Electricity. The dignity with which government treats ordinary citizens. These things eventually become political issues, whether politicians acknowledge them or not. That is why the politics of 2027 cannot simply be the politics of party structures. It must be the politics of performance, credibility and connection with the people.

Adeleke’s second-term victory should therefore be studied beyond the dancing, the celebration and the congratulatory messages. There is a serious political science lesson here. The governor has been given another mandate. That mandate is not merely an award; it is also a responsibility. The voters have effectively told him: We have seen enough to give you another opportunity. Now do more. This is where victory becomes more difficult than campaigning. Winning an election is an achievement. Governing successfully after winning is the real test. The electorate has given Adeleke another four years. Those four years must now justify the confidence expressed at the ballot box. The same principle applies to every Nigerian political leader. The ballot is not a certificate of permanent approval. It is a temporary contract of trust. And this brings us to perhaps the most important message from Osun for Nigeria’s political class. Stop underestimating the people.

The Nigerian voter may be economically challenged, politically frustrated and sometimes disappointed by government, but that voter remains capable of making choices that surprise political establishments. The Osun result should therefore serve as a warning against political arrogance. No party should assume that because it controls the federal government, it automatically controls every state. No governor should assume that incumbency automatically guarantees re-election. No opposition party should assume that dissatisfaction with the government automatically translates into votes for it. And no politician should confuse social-media noise with grassroots support. The ballot box remains the great equaliser.

There is also another lesson: grassroots politics still matters. The final result showed Adeleke winning 19 of the state’s 30 LGAs, while Oyebamiji won 11. Whatever sophisticated strategies were deployed by the competing camps, the election was ultimately decided across communities, wards, polling units and local government areas. This is something Nigerian politicians preparing for 2027 should remember. Politics is not won only in television studios. It is won in villages, streets, markets, churches, mosques, schools, motor parks, professional associations, youth groups, women’s organisations and community meetings. The politician who cannot explain his programme to an ordinary voter in simple language may discover that the most expensive campaign structure cannot compensate for the absence of genuine connection. But there is another side to the Osun story that Nigerians must not ignore. Democracy is not only about who wins. It is also about how elections are conducted. Reports during the election period raised concerns about incidents including skirmishes, tear gas and alleged attempts at disrupting voting in some locations. Civil society analysis also identified broader concerns around political violence, vote trading, inclusion, electoral technology and public confidence in democratic institutions.

These concerns cannot be swept aside simply because the final result has been announced. A democracy becomes stronger when citizens believe that their votes are safe, that electoral officials are impartial, that political parties will accept legitimate outcomes and that disagreements can be resolved through lawful means. Nigeria cannot build a democratic culture by celebrating victory while ignoring the weaknesses exposed during the process. We must learn to celebrate the winner without silencing questions about the system. That is the maturity democracy demands. For the opposition, Osun also offers a lesson. Losing an election should not automatically produce conspiracy theories, bitterness or an attempt to delegitimise every institution involved in the process.

A serious political organisation must be capable of studying its defeat honestly. Where did the votes disappear? Which communities rejected the party? Why did voters prefer the opponent? Which policies failed to resonate? Was the candidate sufficiently connected to the people? Was the campaign too elite-driven? Were the party’s internal structures working? Were there divisions that weakened the campaign? These questions are more valuable than blaming everybody else. Political parties that cannot conduct an honest post-election autopsy will continue to repeat the same mistakes. And this is where Osun becomes relevant to the entire country. 2027 will not be won merely by the loudest party. It will be won by the political organisation that best understands the mood of the Nigerian people. Nigeria is entering another defining political period. The electorate is watching. Young people are watching. Business owners are watching. Workers are watching. Farmers are watching. Professionals are watching.

The unemployed are watching. Communities that have waited for development are watching. They are not asking politicians to perform miracles. They are asking for leadership that works. They want a country where public resources produce public value. They want institutions that function. They want security that allows people to sleep. They want an economy in which hard work can produce dignity. They want political leaders who remember them after elections. And perhaps most importantly, they want politicians who understand that public office is not private property. This is the deeper meaning of Adeleke’s victory. It is not a blank cheque for Adeleke. It is not a death sentence for the APC. It is not a guarantee of victory for any party in 2027. It is a reminder.

The Nigerian people remain the owners of the democratic mandate. Political parties are only vehicles. Candidates are only contestants. Governments are only temporary custodians. The people are the sovereign. And whenever politicians forget that fundamental truth, elections have a way of reminding them. Osun has now spoken. The political class should listen carefully. Because the next great electoral conversation is already beginning. And in 2027, Nigerians will once again have the opportunity to answer the most important question in democracy: Who has earned our trust?

Dr Ofoye writes from Lagos.