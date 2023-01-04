.

By Idowu Bankole and Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu has dismissed claims that some All Progressives Congress, APC, governors were working with the opposition against the ambition of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu.

The governor stated this at the APC presidential campaign rally in Kano.

The Leader of the Progressive Governors Forum, Bagudu, who was one of the key speakers at the rally, said “All our governors are in support of Tinubu’s candidacy”.

He said, “The claims by some people that some APC governors are negotiating with the opposition are false. All our governors are in support of Tinubu’s candidacy” he stated.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu told the mammoth crowd that received him in Kano that he was in Kano to dance in appreciation of the reception he got while expressing optimism about his chances at the next month’s presidential polls.

He stated this at the Northwest campaign rally that took place Wednesday in Kano.

Tinubu who spoke in very few words also thanked the people of Kano saying ‘Nagode’ while promising to bring peace and harmony to Nigeria when elected president in the coming election.

“I have come to Kano, all I want to do is dance. I will give you peace and harmony and will serve Nigeria. Nagode sosai” he stated.

Earlier in his address, the Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje renamed the presidential candidate giving him a Hausa name Ashiru Bala Ahmad Tanimu in place of Asiwauju Bola Ahmed Tinubu adding that he is at home.

He described the mammoth crowd as the “Arafat of politics in Kano” while describing the state as the largest democracy in Nigeria.

Ganduje also explained that the people of Kano have accepted Tinubu because of his credentials, capacity and credibility adding that he is tested and trusted while he served as the governor of Lagos state.

Part of the highlights of the event is the presentation of the APC flag by the National Chairman of the party Abdullahi Adamu to the Kano gubernatorial candidate Nasiru Gawuna.

Other dignitaries present at the event, among others, include the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the Director General of the Presidential campaign Simon Lalong, serving and former governors, as well as the legislators from the North.