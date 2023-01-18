Meet Mr Ramos Adeyinka, a philanthropist and the future of real estate. The CEO, Ramos Of Lagos Realty Ltd – A company established as a luxury real estate firm.

The company was launched as a traditional real estate marketing agency, with the aim of marketing and sales of developed and yet to be developed properties.

Presently, he has established real estate firms in Dubai and Nigeria and he hopes to expand his firms to other parts of the world…

In this interview, Mr Ramos Adeyinka, tells us how he started his journey in the real estate world and where he sees his company in the next five years.

Can you tell us a little about yourself and education?

My name is Ramos Adeyinka and I’m the CEO of Ramos Realty. I’m a graduate of Covenant University. Funny thing about my education is that in school I wasn’t always the best student. I was never the type to take first position every term so going by my experience in school you wouldn’t have expected me to turn out this way. I was more of a sportsman back in the day. But by the grace of God, success is not measured by educational qualification.

What Motivated You To Choose This Career ?

I know you probably expect me to tell you how an angel appeared to me in the dream and told me “my son go and sell houses”. But no, it was hunger that motivated me. I remember finishing school circa 2015 and just struggling with the job market. I applied to multinationals and banks but nothing came through. In 2017 I started off selling land in Ibeju Lekki, from there I moved to selling houses and little by little, everything just snowballed into the Ramos Realty of today. I saw the opportunity in the real estate sector and I knew there was so much room to grow and do things differently so I grabbed it with both hands and ran with it.

What Has Been The Most Challenging Time Of Your Career?

The early years were definitely the most challenging. You needed to have seen me then; this young skinny guy trying to convince clients to drop millions for property, a lot of people didn’t take me seriously. I would pitch and pitch and the client would say I’ll get back to you and then go buy from someone else. I remember closing a deal running into hundreds of millions but the client didn’t pay me a dime in commissions. Those days I would ask myself what I was doing.

But the thing about me is that I’m very determined. No matter what happens, if I set my sights on something I must get it no matter the challenge.

What Do You Love Most About Your Job?

For me the business has grown beyond just me doing my thing. At the moment I have about 10 realtors working for me and nothing gets me more excited than seeing these young guys and ladies closing deals, representing the brand, doing amazing things. I open my DMs and I see a lot of young people telling me that they’re motivated by me to pursue a career in real estate and they want to be like me. For me there’s no better feeling than knowing that in one way or another doing what I do is helping motivate other young people. That and commissions…I love commissions.

What Is The Key To Success In The Real Estate Business?

Put the client first! If you enter this business thinking you’ll just make millions from commissions, I’m sorry you’re in the wrong business. Your goal should be to deliver the best possible service to your clients. Understand what you are selling and understand your customer. If you satisfy 10 clients, you can expect at least 6 to 7 referrals and that’s how you grow.

What Advice Do You Have For The Younger Generation, Who Would Love To Be Like You?

Like I mentioned earlier, it’s not a cakewalk. It takes a lot of hardwork and grit. You have to keep at it even on days when you feel like giving up. Don’t be afraid of failure, I always tell my staff that they can fail but they have to fail fast. Learn from it and do better. And never stop learning. Absorb knowledge like a sponge and apply it to your daily life.

If You Were The President For A Day, What Would You Change About Nigeria?

Three things I would do.

One, put the right people in the right offices. People who have excelled in public service and in the private sector put them in there to replicate that success.

Two, expose and prosecute the people stealing our oil. It’s our commonwealth and it is a grave injustice that there are people sitting somewhere, stealing and sharing our wealth. I would definitely put an end to that.

What Motivates You To Keep Going Despite The Difficulties?

I have a vision of what I want to build at Ramos Realty and I have no intentions of stopping until I achieve that dream. I want to establish Nigeria’s first international real estate firm and we’re already doing that with Ramos Realty Dubai, India etc. and this year I plan to expand to even more countries. That’s my biggest motivation really.

How Would You Describe Happiness?

Happiness to me is seeing the good in every situation, positive or negative and just experiencing every day of our lives with an open mind and a grateful heart.