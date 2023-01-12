By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the P-Square group has urged Nigerians to oust failed politicians and retake the nation.

The 41-year-old made this known on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

He stated that the aforesaid politicians don’t have regard for Nigerians.

He exhorted Nigerians to obtain their PVC to ensure that they are able to retire them and take back the country.

” He said, “Just look at the kind of people ruling our dear country Nigeria!.

“This politicians and failed leaders don’t rate us at all shame. Please go and collect your PVC, let retire them and take back the country.

“Enough is enough, vote.”

He added, “The lies that some of this politicians and failed leaders lie can wake the dead.

” Na waitin na?!! Let’s retire them by voting.” Just look at the kind of people ruling our dear country Nigeria! This politicians and failed leaders don’t rate us at all! Shame🤮 Pls go and collect your PVC let retire them and take back out country! Enough is Enough ! VOTE @PeterObi & @NgLabour https://t.co/srzo86O2dD— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) January 11, 2023 The lies that some of this politicians and failed Leaders lie can wake the dead!🤮🙄 Na waitin na?!! Let’s retire them by voting @PeterObi & @NgLabour #PeterObi4President2023— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) January 11, 2023