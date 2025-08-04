Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has faulted Peter Obi’s recent one-term pledge, accusing the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate of misrepresenting historical facts in his attempt to justify his one-term vow.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday, reiterated his commitment to serve only four years if elected president in 2027, citing the leadership examples of Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela as justification for his pledge.

But Onanuga, in a rebuttal titled “Peter Obi and His Wrong Examples,” said Obi failed both history and context in drawing inspiration from the three late leaders.

“Peter Obi, the aspiring presidential candidate of the fledgling opposition party, must have flunked history in school,” Onanuga stated.

“In justifying his so-called ‘sacrosanct’ pledge to serve only one term of four years, he cited Abraham Lincoln, JFK, and Nelson Mandela as leaders he wanted to emulate.”

“A simple fact check by a politician who always challenges his gullible and unthinking mob to verify his statements would have revealed that he quoted the wrong examples,” Onanuga added.

He clarified that Lincoln had already won re-election and was in his second term when he was assassinated in 1865, while JFK was killed before completing his first term.

“Lincoln began his first term on March 4, 1861. He won re-election on November 8, 1864, and was sworn in on March 4, 1865, before his assassination on April 15, 1865,” Onanuga noted.

On Mandela, he said: “Nelson Mandela served as the first president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999. He declined a run for a second term on account of his age… Mandela’s example might be more appropriately recommended to Obi’s rival for the opposition ticket, who will turn 81 by 2027.”

Obi’s four-year vow had stirred reactions online, with some hailing it as visionary and others questioning its feasibility in Nigeria’s political system.

Vanguard News