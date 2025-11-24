Rising Terrorism: Take decisive action now or Nigeria may fail, Ex-Minister warns Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

Abuja: As terrorists carry out more atrocities across Nigeria, a former minister of Housing and Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien, has asked the federal government to take urgent and decisive action to stop terrorists from wreaking further havoc in the country.

Recalling horrifying attacks orchestrated by terrorists in parts of Nigeria in recent weeks, the former minister said that he was deeply troubled by the alarming deterioration of security across our country with the recent wave of killings, kidnappings, and coordinated terrorist attacks painting the picture of a nation in distress.

Chief Essien, a former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Eket Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, said the President must wake up from his slumber and confront insecurity headlong or risks losing the ground to rampaging terrorists.

The former minister accused the federal government under President Tinubu of not demonstrating the urgency or the clarity required in tackling the rising security threats, saying that as one of the loudest critics of the Jonathan administration who demanded accountability for any soul lost, Tinubu should do better than he is doing at the moment.

The former lawmaker blamed the President for appointing politicians with no knowledge and experience in security matters to very sensitive security roles, arguing that those appointees should sit up and do the job or resign with immediate effect.

The minister said: “In the last few days alone, Brigadier General Musa Uba and three of his men were kidnapped and executed in Borno State. Over 64 citizens, including women and children, were abducted in Zamfara’s Tsafe Local Government Area. In Kebbi, 25 female students and their principal were kidnapped, and their vice principal killed. Christians praying in Kwara were attacked, leaving three dead and 38 kidnapped. A police officer was killed in Geidam, Yobe State. In Gwoza, eight Civilian Joint Task Force members were murdered and three kidnapped. In Sokoto, 15 people, nursing mothers and newborns among them, were abducted and two killed. Only days ago more than 300 students were kidnapped from a Catholic school in Niger State.

“These tragedies are no longer isolated events; they have become daily realities in many parts of Nigeria. The pattern of attacks has been consistent, coordinated, and increasingly brutal and shows that terrorism has grown beyond what any responsible government should tolerate. Schools are being shut down, families are afraid to send their children out, farmers have abandoned their fields, and worshippers no longer feel safe in their own sanctuaries. Nigeria is dangerously close to normalising terror.

“Strong and focused leadership is essential in a time like this. Sadly, the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu has not demonstrated the urgency or clarity required. President Tinubu was once among the loudest critics of the Jonathan administration, demanding accountability for every life lost. “Today, the insecurity he decried has worsened dramatically, yet the leadership he promised has not materialised. Equally troubling are the appointments of defence ministers with little or no experience in security or defence operations. At a time when Nigeria is fighting highly adaptive terrorist networks, the defence sector must be led by individuals with strategic insight, operational competence, and deep knowledge of security matters. Defence is not a political reward; it is the backbone of national survival. Allegations that some officials harbour sympathies for terrorist groups or maintain questionable links with them only deepen public anxiety. A nation cannot defeat terror when elements of its secur

“Nigeria must abandon the culture of excuses and political diversions that mask the real issues. The primary responsibility of government is to protect its citizens, not to rationalise the motives of terrorists or craft narratives of shared victimhood. Terrorism has religious, economic, political, and social roots that must be addressed honestly. It is counterproductive to shape national security decisions around the perceived sensitivities of foreign leaders. The killings are happening on Nigerian soil; the victims are Nigerians. Our leaders must prioritise Nigeria.

“What the country needs now is a comprehensive, well-designed security strategy. It must prioritise intelligence gathering, strengthen community-based security networks, and ensure that the armed forces are properly equipped, motivated, and led by competent professionals. Just as important is confronting the uncomfortable reality that terrorism is sometimes enabled by collaborators within security or political structures. Those who fund, support, or protect terrorists, regardless of their status, must be identified and held accountable. Security should never be sacrificed for political convenience.

“The socio-economic conditions that fuel terrorism must also be addressed. Nigeria is grappling with a crisis of uncontrolled population growth, especially in communities where men are encouraged to marry multiple wives and have unregulated numbers of children. Millions of underaged children roam the streets without education, guidance, or hope. Their parents cannot provide for them, and the government either lacks the will or the capacity to intervene. These children become easy recruits for banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism. Any long-term solution must include policies that restore dignity and opportunity to vulnerable groups.

“Corruption remains another cancer eating at Nigeria’s core. It permeates nearly every sector, and resources meant for public welfare are routinely diverted. Reports of investigations are rarely published, and when they are, no action is taken. Nigeria is constantly short of funds because of massive leakages—despite oil sales, loans, subsidy removals, and other revenue sources. A government that cannot control corruption cannot secure its people.

“The politicisation of security poses a greater danger than the terrorists themselves. If current trends continue, Nigeria risks losing public trust, experiencing economic collapse, fueling mass displacement, and sinking into deeper religious and ethnic conflict. No nation can survive these combined pressures. Propaganda, sycophancy, and political scheming must not be allowed to overshadow the urgent need for decisive action. Nigeria is too important to Africa and the world to be allowed to fail.

“At this pivotal time, I call on thought leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures, civil society organisations, the media, and all patriotic citizens to rise above partisanship and help restore order. This support should be constructive, demanding competence and transparency while ensuring that government upholds its constitutional duty to protect lives and property. The government cannot solve this crisis alone; the nation must unite.

“Furthermore, the administration must end the systematic suppression of opposition figures through intimidation, infiltration, and coercion. These tactics amount to political terrorism and undermine democracy. It is ironic that many current leaders who today restrict protests once freely organised demonstrations under far less threatening security conditions. The same freedoms that paved their path to power must not be denied to others today. A democracy that silences dissent stands on the brink of dictatorship.

“Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. Our future depends on the choices we make now. The President must provide decisive and visionary leadership. The National Security Adviser and Defence Ministers must prove their capacity or resign. Service chiefs must deliver results or make way for those who can secure Nigeria. The administration cannot continue as it is. Failure to act will haunt the nation for generations. Yet with political will, unity, and purpose, Nigeria can overcome this dark moment.

“I therefore urge all Nigerians: stand together, defend our country, and refuse to remain silent while it bleeds,” Chief Essien counseled.