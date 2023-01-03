John Alechenu, Abuja

…says it’s consistent with growing trend among frontline Nigerian statesmen

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party has welcomed the decision of foremost Ijaw leader and Nigerian statesman Chief Edwin Clark.

Chief Spokesman for the LP PCC, Dr. Yunusa Tanko said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the LP campaign was delighted that statesmen were speaking up for a better United Nigeria devoid of sentiments.

Yunusa said, “We welcome this endorsement like we welcomed that of our former President,Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“What our great leader Chief Edwin K. Clark said is consistent with the growing confidence among statesmen as well as the generality of Nigerians that we have a golden opportunity to save Nigeria and set it on the path of growth.

“This endorsement like the one before it shows clearly that Nigerians young and old are convinced that our candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have the competence and track record of performance to put Nigeria where it rightly belongs in the comity of nations.

“The both posses the track record, commitment and zeal to confront the monster that has held this giant nation down for decades.

“We look forward to more endorsements just as we expect the ultimate endorsement of the generality of Nigerians come February.”