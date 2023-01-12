By Vincent Ujumadu

BARELY three days after four persons were killed and dumped near the popular Nkwo Ogbe market in Ihiala, gunmen on Thursday again killed three members of the community’s vigilante group and a member of the joint military/police patrol team.

The attackers also set ablaze five buildings at the headquarters of Ihiala local government area.

The attackers beheaded one of the murdered vigilante operatives and removed his head.

The incident caused pandemonium in the entire local government area, resulting in a traffic gridlock along the Onitsha-Owerri road.

Anambra State Police command has confirmed the incident, stating that heavy operation is ongoing in the area.

In a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga said: “Following the Police/Military operations ongoing in ihiala and its neighboring town, the operatives responding to a distress call of an attack on Ihiala local government headquarters, neutralized one of the attackers, recovered two locally made IED luncher, seven undetonated IED, forty pieces of live cartridges, fifteen live 7.62MM Ak47 ammunition, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons.

“The attackers had already murdered three vigilante operatives on duty, beheaded one and set five buildings ablaze with IED and petrol bombs.

“The joint force operatives engaged the arsonist/attackers, and obstructed them from causing further damages, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

“The bodies of the victims were recovered and joint operations are still ongoing. Further development shall be communicated, please.”