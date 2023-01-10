Ongoing construction on Lagos-Ibadan-Expressway

The Federal Government on Tuesday appealed for further understanding and support of road users as work resumed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway reconstruction/rehabilitation project.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Umar Bakare, made the appeal while monitoring resumed work and laying of crash barriers along construction zones between OPIC and Berger, on the Lagos- bound lane.

Recall that work was suspended on the axis days back in anticipation of the return of many holiday makers who would make use of the highway on their way back to their destinations.

Their return was expected to increase traffic on the axis, hence the decision to remove barriers at the zone and suspend reconstruction work, to ease traffic.

A NAN correspondent who took a trip on the highway on Tuesday morning reports that workmen were using heavy duty equipment to return crash barriers on the OPIC Section on the Lagos-bound carriageway.

Earth moving equipment and other equipment were also seen grading and carrying out other construction activities.

Officials of TRACE turned back commercial vehicles who were driving through the construction area to the main carriageway around OPIC.

Also, FRSC officials were seen at Berger New Garage Section directing motorists and enforcing proper parking by commercial vehicles.

The Controller told NAN that traffic architecture was reviewed and impediments around Berger end were removed in collaboration with traffic regulatory and law enforcement agencies.

Bakare said this was to ensure free flow of traffic to prevent build up around the construction zones between OPIC and Kara on the Lagos-bound carriageway.